Rangers contract situation described a 'no-brainer' as former Ibrox stars back Scottish Cup hero

Rangers have been urged to sign Scott Arfield on a new contract following the midfielder’s result-altering contribution in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 18th April 2022, 7:00 am

With Celtic leading 1-0 through Greg Taylor’s second-half strike, Arfield was introduced from the bench in the 75th minute as a replacement for Joe Aribo and within three minutes the substitute had drawn Rangers level after curling home an effort from just inside the box.

The recently retired Canadian international remained a central figure as Rangers seized the initiative before eventually sealing victory and a place in next month’s final against Hearts thanks to an own goal from Celtic defender Carl Starfelt in the second period of extra-time.

Arfield, who joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 on a four-year deal from Burnley, is due to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires, but former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton insists the 33-year-old is worth a new deal.

Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring Rangers' equaliser against Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Asked on Premier Sports whether Rangers should offer Arfield an extension, Hutton replied: “Yeah, of course. He knows what it's all about to play for Rangers. He thrives under that pressure. It's a no-brainer for me to give him another year. I mean, look at what he's put in today. Not happy to be on the bench but he's come off with that performance.”

Another ex-Rangers star, current Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson, echoed those sentiments on Arfield, insisting the player still has plenty to contribute to the Govan club both on and off the pitch.

“He's a brilliant team-mate,” Thomson said. “I look at Steven Davis and Allan McGregor coming to the wrong end of their career. I'm not trying to throw them into retirement but with Scotty having a wee bit extra time on his hands compared to those two, he would be invaluable just around the place. His standards, how he lives his life, to look after the younger players breaking thrugh into the first team. I think he's a top boy.”

