Aaron Ramsey: Where does he fit in this Rangers team?

The midfielder will add an extra dimension to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s midfield options and provides a fillip to the blue half of Glasgow 48 hours before the Old Firm match and two days on from a deflating draw at Ross County.

There is little doubt a player of Ramsey’s quality will enhance the Ibrox team, particularly through the middle.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning from the winter break Rangers’ midfield looked noticeably flat, attributed perhaps to the absence of Joe Aribo’s creativity, away at the African Cup of Nations. There was no-one making central bursts, driving through the middle against Aberdeen, and little against Livingston. Ramsey, on previous evidence, can provide.

Aaron Ramsey is pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus, on January 31, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Glen Kamara, James Sands and John Lundstram’s defensive or anchoring tendencies are necessary in Rangers’ 4-3-3 and their ball-winning and retention is an important facet for van Bronckhorst. Ramsey adds another dimension, breaking the lines in much the way Scott Arfield can – with an eye for a raking pass or shot at goal too.

The Welshman can play behind the striker, particularly effective there for Wales with four goals in ten internationals last year and with Aribo capable there too, Rangers have many options for 4-2-3-1 too. Ramsey split his Juventus appearances between no.10 and central midfield, sometimes dictating and driving play from a little deeper.

He brings options. He should bring energy, class and dynamism. He complements what Rangers already have in the middle and it’s difficult to see Ramsey not being one of the three against Celtic, or stepping further forward if required and fit to do so.