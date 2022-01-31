Aaron Ramsay: What Juventus had to say about Rangers move

The Juventus midfielder, one of the top midfielder’s in European football, will ply his trade in the Scottish Premiership after joining the Ibrox club on loan until the end of the season.

The Welsh international and former Arsenal star will wear the number 16 shirt and could be in line to make his debut in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

His parent club, Juventus, marked the move by issuing a club statement reflecting on his success in Serie A and wishing the 31-year-old “satisfactions in his adventure”.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has moved to Rangers on loan. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A club statement from the Turin-based outfit read: “Aaron Ramsey will finish the season with the Glasgow Rangers shirt. The midfielder in fact moved to the Scottish club with the loan formula.

“Having arrived from Arsenal in 2019, Ramsey takes off his black and white shirt after 70 appearances, enhanced by six goals, including one in the Champions League, in the away match at Lokomotiv Moscow, and five in the league against Verona, SPAL and Inter. Sassuolo and Sampdoria.

"The most important, perhaps, is the one scored against Inter on 8 March 2020, in an Allianz Stadium empty for the first time due to the pandemic. In that match, in addition to the goal, Ramsey also signed the assist for Dybala's splendid goal which earned him the definitive 2-0.

“At the end of that championship, Juve won the Scudetto, which enriches Ramsey's record of achievements in black and white, together with the Super Cup and the Italian Cup won last season.

“The wish for Aaron is that he can take away many other satisfactions in his new adventure.”