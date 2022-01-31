Aaron Ramsey to Rangers: Statement signing, changing underwhelmed fans, a move with risks attached though

If many of them were previously feeling a little underwhelmed by the business carried out by the Scottish champions during the January transfer window, the prospect of a player of Ramsey’s unquestionably high calibre arriving to bolster their title defence for the remaining four months of the season dramatically alters that mood.

It is a hugely ambitious move by Rangers, a statement of intent as they look to hold off Celtic’s challenge and win a Premiership crown which could be worth in excess of £30 million this season with the likelihood of a guaranteed place in the group stage of the Champions League.

But it’s also one which is not without a degree of uncertainty, given Ramsey’s struggles at Juventus this season. He has not started a game for the Serie A giants since the opening day of the campaign when he played the first hour of their 2-2 draw at Udinese.

Aaron Ramsey in action while captain of Wales during their World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff last November. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old has made just four substitute appearances since then – two in Serie A, two in the Champions League – and has played only 112 minutes of club football this season. Injuries have played a part but he has become a fringe member of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, leading to the Turin club’s willingess to let him leave on loan for the rest of this season.

Rangers, though, are entitled to believe they can reap a dividend from what would be a major investment in terms of Ramsey’s salary. The former Cardiff City and Arsenal star has shown in his performances for Wales this season, starting in four of their World Cup qualifers as they booked a place in the play-offs, that he still has plenty to offer at a high level of the game.

Ramsey could fill the attacking midfield ‘number 10’ role for Rangers, compensating for the season-ending injury suffered by Ianis Hagi, and can also operate as a defensive midfielder or in a wider position on the right.

It may be something of a gamble but it could be a game-changer in the title race.