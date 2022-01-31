Aaron Ramsey to Rangers: Major development imminent, midfielder 'at private airport ready to make move'

The 31-year-old Juventus midfielder is expected to leave the Serie A club on transfer deadline day, with Rangers vying with two unnamed clubs for the Welsh internationalist’s signature.

Ramsey has already rejected a move to Burnley, according to reports, and The Athletic claim that the former Arsenal man is deciding whether to accept Rangers’ proposal, go to another English Premier League club or take up one other offer on the continent.

It is understood that Ramsey is currently at a private airport mulling over his future, before deciding where to fly to and attempt to seal a deal.

Aaron Ramsey is wanted by Rangers.

If Rangers were to land the 71-times capped midfielder, it would be a stunning bit of business from manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as they try to defend their cinch Premiership title.