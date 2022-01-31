Aaron Ramsey to Rangers: Major development imminent, midfielder 'at private airport ready to make move'

Rangers target Aaron Ramsey is weighing up three offers, including one from the Ibrox club, as he decides where to spend the rest of this season.

By Mark Atkinson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:56 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:02 pm

The 31-year-old Juventus midfielder is expected to leave the Serie A club on transfer deadline day, with Rangers vying with two unnamed clubs for the Welsh internationalist’s signature.

Ramsey has already rejected a move to Burnley, according to reports, and The Athletic claim that the former Arsenal man is deciding whether to accept Rangers’ proposal, go to another English Premier League club or take up one other offer on the continent.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It is understood that Ramsey is currently at a private airport mulling over his future, before deciding where to fly to and attempt to seal a deal.

Aaron Ramsey is wanted by Rangers.

If Rangers were to land the 71-times capped midfielder, it would be a stunning bit of business from manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as they try to defend their cinch Premiership title.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details.

IbroxArsenalBurnley