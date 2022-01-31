Aaron Ramsey: Rangers transfer edges closer, Juventus midfielder arrives in Glasgow, how much does he earn

The Welsh international has arrived in Glasgow ahead of a loan move from Juventus.

Ramsey emerged as a possible signing for the Scottish champions on Monday morning and the deal has progressed quickly.

According to Herald and Times Sport, Rangers have agreed a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

Aaron Ramsey is on the verge of signing for Rangers. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

His arrival would be statement signing for the league leaders ahead of the derby with Celtic on Wednesday.

There have been reports Ramsey is on £400,000-a-week at Juventus with other suggestions he is on £7million-a-year. The Italian giants will heavily subsidise the deal, allowing him to sign for Rangers ahead of options in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old, who has 71 Wales caps, has featured just five times for the team this season as they struggle in the league, 11 points off the top of the table.

He joined on a free from Arsenal in 2019 and played his part in the Serie A win that season. He was a regular last campaign but has fallen down the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri.

With Ianis Hagi out for the remainder of the season, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was keen to add to his attacking midfield options.

Manchester City starlet James McAtee was linked with a loan move.

However, Rangers look to have pulled off quite the coup in adding Ramsey who has substantial experience in Europe, on the international level as well as in the Premier League and Serie A.