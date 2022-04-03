Aaron Ramsey Rangers selection a 'surprise' as pundit outlines key area in Old Firm clash with Celtic

The Welshman returns from international duty with Wales and retains his place in the starting line-up after scoring his first goal against Dundee before the break.

However despite the significance of the game and the stature of Ramsey’s experience, his inclusion came as a surprise to Sky Sports’ pundit Kris Boyd.

“I didn’t [expect it]. I thought Glen Kamara would have come in,” he told host Eilidh Barbour.

Aaron Ramsey will start against Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"I wasn’t sure. I know Aaron Ramsey scored in the last league game, then played with Wales but for me it’s a big for him today. He has been brought in with a lot of expectation and there’s no doubt at his peak he’s a world-class player.

"But he is going to have to show the Rangers fans that today.

"When you go back to the last game at Celtic Park that’s where the battle was won early-doors. Celtic were able to run right over the top of Rangers in the middle of that pitch.

"Having Ryan Jack in there is crucial for me and the partnership with John Lundstram has been excellent.

Kris Boyd is in the Sky Sports studio for the lunchtime kick-off. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"With Ramsey, it’s a big, big day for him. He came with a lot of expectation and we’ve not quite seen it yet.”

Ramsey was a big call for Rangers, but Celtic have made another key call in their selection surrounding their talisman Kyogo Furuhashi.