Celtic XI v Rangers: Kyogo call and confirmed team selection from Ange Postecoglou at Ibrox

Ange Postecoglou takes his league leading Celtic players across the city to Ibrox, home of the reigning champions and arch-rivals Rangers, carrying a three point lead with six more matchdays to come.

The outcome then will either leave the teams level, the margin intact at three points or extended to six points – which means much rests on the outcome of the 90 minutes on the city’s southside this lunchtime.

Postecoglou had a full strength side to choose from with only James Forrest unavailable for selection and the manager has named his team seeking a repeat of the 3-0 success in the last encounter, rather than another 1-0 defeat they endured on their last visit to Edmiston Drive.

Here are the players the Celtic manager has placed his faith in for what promises to be a seismic match in the Scottish Premiership title landscape.

1. Josip Juranovic Defender will play on the right and be responsible for plenty of set-pieces.

2. Greg Taylor Fresh from international duty and a rare Scotland start at Hampden.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers On-loan defender has been a reliable pillar of Postecoglou's team selections in the centre of defence.

4. Carl Starfelt Swedish defender will take up his usual spot in the centre of defence.