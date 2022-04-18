Aaron Ramsey injury prompts early Rangers exit claims in Italy, with return to Juventus mooted

After limping out of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic, Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy suggests Ramsey "will probably not play again this season" and other reports say the Welshman could return to Juventus early.

The 31-year-old scored the opener in his previous Old Firm encounter at Ibrox but was withdrawn before the interval at Hampden and manager Giovanni van Brocnkhorst admitted his injury “didn’t look good” and the midfielder could not carry on.

If the injury rules Ramsey out for the final month of the SPFL season, Sunday may prove to be his last appearance as the Daily Record also quotes another Italian outlet Calcio Pillole which claims Ramsey will not consider staying in Glasgow beyond his six-month deal.

Ramsey joined the Scottish champions in a headline loan move from Juventus on deadline day in January.

Rangers' Aaron Ramsey goes down with an injury during a Scottish Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park, on April 17, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)