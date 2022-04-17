Rangers Aaron Ramsey receives medical attention during the Scottish Cup semi final match against Celtic.

The Welsh internationalist had to be substituted after 41 minutes of Rangers’ 2-1 win over Celtic with a hamstring injury and Van Bronckhorst struck a downbeat note on the condition of the Juventus loanee, who has struggled to string together a run of starts for the club since joining in January.

“He had a problem with his hamstring,” reported Van Bronckhorst. “It didn’t look really good. We will have to assess him, but of course it is a blow for us that he will be out. I don’t know for how long. We just have to assess him on Monday and see where he is.”

As they await further news on Ramsey’s condition, Rangers can now draw breath with a rare free midweek ahead of a Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig and five cinch Premiership matches, albeit they are six points behind leaders Celtic with a vastly inferior goal difference.

“Of course it has been a terrific week for us winning against Braga and winning today and reaching the cup final,” continued Van Bronckhorst. “The momentum this week has been perfect. We have a lot of games to play in the next few weeks so it gives us a lot of confidence. But in every game you have to start all over again. We are going to use this week to refresh, recover and rest and make sure everyone is ready for the last weeks of the season.”

Van Bronckhorst left the final word to the Rangers support, who basked in the glory of a big win over Celtic.