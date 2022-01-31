Aaron Ramsay: Juventus star to Rangers a 'possibility' claims respected transfer journalist

Rangers have been linked with a shock move for Welsh international star Aaron Ramsey.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:57 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Arsenal midfielder is out-of-favour at Italian giants Juventus.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Rangers could be a possible option for the player.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It is reported that "negotiations are underway” with the Ibrox side.

Aaron Ramsey will be allowed to leave Juventus on loan. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Ramsey has plenty of possible suitors in England with Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers amongst those linked with a move.

The 31-year-old has featured just five times this campaign under Massimiliano Allegri and he still has 17 months left on his lucrative contract.

Rangers have reportedly been in the market for more midfield creativity having added Amad Diallo who netted on his debut in the 3-3 draw with Ross County at the weekend.

They have been linked with Manchester City starlet James McAtee.

Meanwhile, it is understood Polish right-back Mateusz Żukowski is in Glasgow ahead of a £500,000 move from Lechia Gdansk.

Read More

Read More
Scottish Football Deadline Day LIVE: Rangers linked with shock Aaron Ramsay swoo...

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Arsenal
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.