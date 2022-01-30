Mateusz Żukowski: Rangers linked with move for Lechia Gdansk right-back

Mateusz Zukowski, left, has been linked with a move to Rangers.

The 20-year-old is currently contracted to Lechia Gdansk in his homeland, but Polish media outlets claim that he will make a move to Rangers before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Żukowski has come through the ranks at Lechia, but with his contract expiring in the summer and no sign of an extension being agreed, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made his move.

Żukowski has made 18 appearances in the Polish Ekstraklasa this season and is regarded as one of the country’s up-and-coming right-backs.

Rangers are looking to strengthen in that department following the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton earlier this month, with club captain James Tavernier the only recognised right-back at Ibrox.

The defending cinch Premiership champions are also hoping to sign Hearts defender John Souttar by Monday night rather than wait for his pre-contract deal in the summer.