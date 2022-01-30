Mateusz Żukowski: Rangers linked with move for Lechia Gdansk right-back

Rangers are set to make a move for right-back Mateusz Żukowski, according to reports in Poland.

By Peter Wales
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 7:37 pm
Mateusz Zukowski, left, has been linked with a move to Rangers.

The 20-year-old is currently contracted to Lechia Gdansk in his homeland, but Polish media outlets claim that he will make a move to Rangers before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Żukowski has come through the ranks at Lechia, but with his contract expiring in the summer and no sign of an extension being agreed, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made his move.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Żukowski has made 18 appearances in the Polish Ekstraklasa this season and is regarded as one of the country’s up-and-coming right-backs.

Rangers are looking to strengthen in that department following the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton earlier this month, with club captain James Tavernier the only recognised right-back at Ibrox.

The defending cinch Premiership champions are also hoping to sign Hearts defender John Souttar by Monday night rather than wait for his pre-contract deal in the summer.

Read More

Read More
Alfredo Morelos: Fenerbahce rekindle interest in Rangers striker as Turks make m...

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details.

PolandJames TavernierEverton