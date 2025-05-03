Rangers v Celtic late team news and predicted starting XIs as two players set for Old Firm debuts

Six players out as managers face selection dilemmas

The final Old Firm derby of the season takes place on Sunday when Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox.

The Hoops arrive in Govan as champions after clinching a fourth successive title with a 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice Park last weekend. Brendan Rodgers' side hold a 17-point lead over their arch rivals but have lost their last two meetings with Rangers after a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox on January 2 was followed by a 3-2 reverse at Celtic Park in March.

Rangers are bidding to inflict three successive league defeats on Celtic in a single season for the first time since 1996-97. They would also become the first side in Old Firm history to achieve three consecutive wins over their rivals while failing to win the title.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers and Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers in action during the last Old Firm derby at Celtic Park in March. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers team news

Rangers defender Leon Balogun could return to the starting line-up after training with a mask this week following a minor operation on a cracked cheekbone. Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling (Achilles) are out for the season while Tom Lawrence also remains out. Neraysho Kasanwirjo has recovered from a knee problem and played in the Glasgow Cup final against Celtic during the week. The on-loan Dutch defender could return to the squad for the first time since November. Interim head coach Barry Ferguson could hand youngster Bailey Rice has Old Firm debut with the 18-year-old midfielder becoming a more regular feature in the side in recent weeks.

Celtic team news

Celtic have lost Jota to a serious knee injury. The Portuguese winger has ruptured his cruciate ligament and faces between six and nine months out. Fringe player Dane Murray is also out for the season with a knee problem. Alistair Johnston also drops out after receiving an injection in a bid to cure a troublesome hip injury in time for the Scottish Cup final. Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun could return and Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn are expected to shake off knocks after missing training on Friday. Kasper Schmeichel (shoulder) is still out meaning that number two Viljami Sinisalo is primed to make his Old Firm debut.

Predicted Rangers v Celtic XIs

Rangers (3-4-1-2): Kelly; Souttar, Propper, Balogun; Tavernier, Raskin, Rice, Jefte; Diomande; Cerny, Dessers.

Celtic (4-3-3): Sinisalo; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, Engels; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda.