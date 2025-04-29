Forgotten Rangers first-teamer makes surprise scoring return in B team cup final victory over Celtic

Rangers lift trophy after penalty shoot-out

Rangers B team claimed victory over Celtic in the Glasgow Cup final on Tuesday night with a long-term first-team absentee making an unexpected return and getting on the scoresheet.

The Ibrox second string retained the reserve team trophy for a second successive year after winning a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at Firhill on Tuesday night.

The Rangers starting line-up contained a surprise name with Neraysho Kasanwirjo making his first appearance since November when he suffered what had been reported as a season-ending knee injury while on international duty with Netherlands Under-21s.

However, the on-loan Feyenoord defender has returned ahead of schedule and took his place in a youthful Rangers line-up, playing at right centre-back.

The 23-year-old Dutchman impressed in his 45 minutes on the park, and even managed to score the opening goal after surging forward to blast a close range finish beyond Celtic goalkeeper Marcus Gill.

Kasanwirjo was replaced at half-time and could now force his way into interim head coach Barry Ferguson's squad for the senior Old Firm match against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. Ferguson was in attendance along with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic levelled the match before the break through Rhys Dargie before the second half was punctuated by a major injury delay after Rangers’ Cameron Scott suffered a head knock which required 12 minutes of treatment before being stretchered off.

Fringe Rangers first-team winger Finlay Curtis was also forced off with a thigh injury which left him on crutches leading to 16 minutes of injury time being added on.