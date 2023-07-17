All Sections
Rangers and Hibs chiefs among seven-strong group elected to SPFL board as multi-ball system voted in

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove and Hibs non-executive chairman Malcolm McPherson are among a seven-strong group that have been elected to the Scottish Professional Football Board for the 2023/24 season.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
James Bisgrove took on his role as Rangers CEO this summer.James Bisgrove took on his role as Rangers CEO this summer.
James Bisgrove took on his role as Rangers CEO this summer.

The 42 member clubs of the SPFL chose the representatives on Monday for the forthcoming season at the league’s AGM. The board comprises three cinch Premiership representatives, two from the cinch Championship and two covering cinch League 1 and cinch League 2, one as an alternate director.

Those elected alongside alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey are Bisgrove, McPherson, James MacDonald (Ross County), Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians), Graeme Mathie (Ayr United) Alastair Donald (Forfar Athletic), with Montrose’s Peter Davidson as an alternate director.

This is the first season that Bisgrove has been the CEO at Rangers, having been appointed by John Bennett when he took over as the club’s chairman from Douglas Park, while McPherson moved into his role at Hibs earlier this year following the death of the club’s owner Ron Gordon.

Hibs' Malcolm McPherson will also serve on the board.Hibs' Malcolm McPherson will also serve on the board.
Hibs' Malcolm McPherson will also serve on the board.

The SPFL has also announced that during the meeting, all clubs voted unanimously to approve “a recommendation from the club licensing and membership criteria advisory group chaired by Iain McMenemy of Stenhousemuir that all SPFL clubs be required to have a bronze licence in terms of Scottish FA club licensing; and a recommendation from the competitions working group chaired by Steven Gunn of Aberdeen that cinch Premiership clubs be required to operate a multi-ball system in league matches and all other clubs be required to notify their preferred system to the SPFL in advance of the season starting".

