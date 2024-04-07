Rangers strike late to earn draw against Celtic in gripping Old Firm derby

Celtic remain one point clear at the summit of the Premiership after a truly epic contest with Rangers that produced six goals and several more talking points.

Honours were shared after the teams traded late goals. Adam Idah put the visitors 3-2 up after 87 minutes but fellow substitute Rabbi Matondo scored what could prove a hugely significant goal to make it 3-3 in time added on.

Rangers can go two points clear at the top if they win their game in hand against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday. They might be excused some heavy legs in midweek after this breathless affair.

Rabbi Matondo celebrates with Rangers manager Philippe Clement after netting his stoppage-time equaliser against Celtic.

The drama started just 21 seconds in when Daizen Maeda scored a bizarre opening goal after James Tavernier’s attempted clearance rebounded off the Japanese winger and flew past Jack Butland into the net. Celtic established a two-goal lead from the penalty spot after referee John Beaton gave handball against Connor Goldson following a VAR review. Matt O’Riley coolly beat Butland with a chipped ‘Panenka’ effort nine minutes before half time.

Rangers looked down and out. But they roared back into contention after Fabio Siilva won a penalty following Alistair Johnston’s trip having initially been adjudged to have dived by Beaton. His yellow was rescinded and Johnston, who was cautioned in the first half, escaped the booking that would have seen him ordered off. Tavenier scored from the spot.

The home side then equalised through substitute Abdallah Sima with four minutes left after Callum McGregor, another substitute, had given the ball away in midfield on his return to the side. Before this Cyriel Dessers saw a goal ruled for a foul by Tom Lawrence earlier in the move.