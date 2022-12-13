News you can trust since 1817
Will Lionel Messi win his first ever World Cup to cement his status as the greatest to ever do it? (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Qatar World Cup 2022 Latest Odds: Who will win the World Cup, Argentina, France, Morocco odds to win

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the semi finals approach.

By Graham Falk
17 minutes ago

And then there was three.

Big hitters Spain and Germany are long gone, pre-tournament favourites Brazil had to deal with penalty heartbreak while Morocco continue to march on. Is this World Cup going to be the year of the underdog? Based on the shock results we’ve experienced, it certainly feels like something unexpected is brewing.

Who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with a tournament that has been jam packed with thrills, spills and unexpected results – no team can be discounted.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Argentina - 13/8

Argentina are now the favourites after beating Croatia in the semi finals. Lionel Messi is just 90 minutes away from the ultimate glory. Can he do it?

2. France - 5/4

Can France retain their crown? They are second favourites after edging out England in the quarter finals.

3. Morocco - 12/1

They topped their Group and progressed to the quarter finals with a memorable penalty shoot out win over Spain before beating Portugal in the quarter final. Is it the year of the underdog?

