Current Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock is now the clear favourite to be the next Premiership manager to leave their post – less than a month after being appointed.

The 75-year-old Englishman has yet to win a Premiership match since taking over at Pittodrie and Saturday’s latest defeat, a 2-1 reversal at St Mirren courtesy of two stoppage-time goals, leaves Aberdeen just four points clear of 11th-placed Ross County and facing a fight to avoid the relegation play-offs.

Aberdeen’s poor form under Warnock and the Yorkshireman’s admission that the team is struggling for leadership has led to concern from the Dons support, who are fearing being sucked into a battle to avoid the drop. This time last year, they were on an upward trajectory under caretaker boss Barry Robson, who was sacked in January after his own unconvincing run of results.

Aberdeen are yet to win a league match under Neil Warnock.

Warnock was appointed on February 6 with the brief of progressing Aberdeen to the latter stages of the Scottish Cup and reaching the top six of the Premiership. Some bookmakers, however, are not sure that Warnock will last the season, with the latest odds making him the 2/5 favourite to be the next Premiership manager to depart their role this season. David Martindale, who is in charge of bottom club Livingston, is next on the list at 5/1, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rated at 7/1.