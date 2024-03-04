Abada moves closer to Celtic exit

Liel Abada could leave Celtic this week, with the Israeli reportedly in talks with MLS outfit Charlotte FC. The 22-year-old’s unhappiness at Celtic has been well-documented in recent weeks due to troubles in his homeland, exacerbated by elements of the Celtic support aligning themselves with Palestine, and he has not featured in the first-team squad for some weeks. It is now understood that talks are progressing with the ambitious American club and that Abada will fly to the States to complete his deal once Celtic and Charlotte agree a fee, believed to be in region of £8million. Celtic signed Abada, who contributed with goals and assists when fit and firing, from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021 and are due a sell-on clause of roughly 20 per cent to them.

McGregor a doubt for Scotland

Liel Abada is moving closer to a Celtic exit.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke may be without the services of midfielder Callum McGregor for the upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland later this month. The Celtic midfielder missed his team’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts on Sunday due to an issue with his calf and Achilles and his club boss Brendan Rodgers urged caution over whether he will be available for international duty. “He will have another scan on Wednesday,” said Rodgers after the match at Tynecastle. “I don’t think it will be long-term but it may last through to the international break.”

Ferguson steps up for Bologna

One man who could take advantage of a vacancy in the Scotland midfield is Lewis Ferguson, who continues to excel in Serie A with Bologna. The Rossoblu tightened their grip on fourth place in Italy’s top flight with an impressive 2-1 win away at fellow European hopefuls Atalanta. Ferguson captained Bologna and scored the second goal with an excellent low finish to keep Thiago Motta’s team dreaming of Champions League football. Ferguson is having an excellent campaign with his club and is expected to be targeted by major European teams in the summer transfer window.

Casey pleads his innocence

Lewis Ferguson scored and captained Bologna to a big win over Atalanta in Serie A.

Motherwell defender Dan Casey has pled his innocence after his tackle on Ross McCausland in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Rangers sparked outrage. His challenge led to the young Ibrox winger being subbed off and criticism from Rangers players and coaches, but Casey said: “I didn’t really listen or hear what they said, but it was something about what happened. But I only went in to win the ball. I never went in to hurt anyone – I’m not that type of person. If you see it back, you can see I won the ball. I would never, ever try to hurt anybody. As a person, that’s not what I’m about. I only had eyes for the ball – I play hard and I go in hard, it’s how I am.”

