The Premier League season is back in its grove, and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to stay in front of friends and family, while slow starters are aiming to claw back lost ground by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

However, with only one free transfer allowed per week, FPL managers may find revamping their team a little slow and arduous.

Thankfully, the FPL offer a range of ways in which you can give your fantasy squad a makeover.

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL free hit and when can I use it?

The free hit option is almost identical to the wildcard – with one very big difference.

If you’re not sure you want to make wholesale changes to your squad permanently, but your squad needs a serious boost to climb the league table, then free hit may be your best option.

By using the option, you will be able to make unlimited free transfers, although the changes will only last for one week before reverting to your original squad, as opposed to a permanent change you get with the wildcard.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option is very popular with FPL manager as it allows you to make unlimited free transfers, which essentially allow you to rip up your under-performing squad and start again.

The wildcard is available twice a season – once in the first half of the campaign and then again in the second half of the season.

While there's no need to rush to use it unless necessary, it is worth noting your first wildcard must be used by December 28, the second wildcard will be available when the first expires and is available until the end of the season.

Is Dominic Calvert Lewin still injured? And how many games is he likely to miss?

One of last season’s top point scorers has been missing for Everton for quite some time now, and FPL managers are wondering when the netbuster might return.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has been coy on giving an update on his return, amid a rumoured set back from a troublesome thigh injury.

The Toffees boss was believed to be in a position to recall Calvert-Lewin to the squad in the coming weeks but it is believed the 24-year-old strikers may have suffered complications in his rehabilitation that could rule him about for a further 12 weeks.

Who are the FPL top point scorers so far?

Wanting to use your free hit or wildcard? Need some inspiration for who to include? Then take a look at which Premier League stars have tallied the most points so far.

Mo Salah – Midfield, Liverpool (83 points)

Overlooked by some managers due to being the joint most expensive player in the game, the Egyptian is simply as must have in your FPL team on current form.

A match winner in the weekend win over Watford, he was once again sensation in this week’s win over Atletico Madrid, where he bagged a brace. He has seven goals and four assists in eight games – and shows no signs of slowing down this weekend against an out of form Manchester United.

Jamie Vardy – Forward (56 points)

What can you say about the Foxes forward that hasn’t been said already? Consistently scoring goals on a weekly basis, the 34-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and some would argue he is already a Premier League legend – and we wouldn’t argue.

Once again, he’s hitting the high scoring charts again for FPL players and you can bank on the former England man to get you points throughout the campaign, starting at Brentford this weekend.

Son Heung-Min – Midfielder (51 points)

We included him in our must have FPL players at the beginning of the campaign – and he is showing exactly why with some terrific early season form.

He quietened down Geordie crowd last weekend, notching the winning goal against Saudi owned Newcastle United and, quite simply, the Korean involved in almost everything good that Tottenham Hotspur do. He’ll guarantee you points throughout the season, so if he isn’t in your team already, get him included.

Joao Cancelo – Defence, Manchester City (50 points)

The Cityzens full back goes from strength to strength under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, so perhaps it’s not a surprise to see him so high up in the point scoring charts.

On current form, the right back is perhaps the best full back in the Premier League, with his ability to stay resolute defensively, while also added some sublime attacking flair further up the field. In comparison to other FPL defenders he’s also a bargain at just £6.2 million.

Michail Antonio – Midfielder, West Ham United (50 points)

He had a flying start to the campaign, smashing in four goals in his first three games. His goal scoring has dried up a little since then, but he is still sitting amongst our top five FPL point scorers this season with an impression half a century of points.