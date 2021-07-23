We have only just caught our breath after an outstanding European Championships, but the new Premier League season is upon us already.

That’s right, August 13 will see the return of the most watched league in the world, as new boys Brentford take on Bakayo Saka and Arsenal in Sky Sports’ Friday night curtain raiser.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With every new season comes a another opportunity to beat your friends and family at Fantasy Premier League. You may have failed last year, but now is your time to make the comeback and show those closest to you that, when it comes to football, you are the real expert and you will secure the bragging rights in May.

Are any of these three getting into your fantasy team? Photo credit: SNS Group/SNS Group/Justin Setterfield Getty Images

How do I play?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team. Don’t forget to chose a team name that will bring plenty of laughs – it’s an unwritten rule.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

Which strikers are a 'must pick' for your side?

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (£12.5m)

The most prolific goal scorer in the Premier League over the last five seasons is England captain Kane – he is the definition of a ‘must pick’.

While rumours of a £100 million move to champions Manchester City may continue to swirl, it won’t matter to your fantasy league squad, because no matter where this man plays, he will score you goals and provide assists on a weekly basis.

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City (£10.5m)

The Sheffield born forward has had a fairytale career and is Mr. Reliable when it comes to scoring goals for the Foxes.

He may he approaching the latter stages of his career, but he shows no signs of slowing down – literally. Pacey, aggressive and with a natural ability to find the net, the former England international will be key to everything the Foxes do.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8m)

He didn’t get much game time at the Euros, but there’s no doubting that the Toffees striker is beginning to realise his full potential after bagging 18 Premier League goals last season.

Calvert-Lewin is an absolute monster of a centre forward who causes defences no end of problems with his strength, energy and ability. He was excellent last season, but as he enters 2021/22, we expect the 24-year-old to go one better, with new Everton boss Rafa Benitez likely to see him as pivotal to the Goodison Park clubs success.

Which strikers offer the best value for money?

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa (£7.5m)

The Villains striker had an excellent debut season in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals and adding five assists, and was extremely unlucky to miss out on making England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Watkins would be worth looking at anyway, but at a bargain cost of just £7.5 million, you’d be crazy to not at least add him to your squad. With the likes of assist machine Jack Grealish supplying the Villa forward, we would not be in the least bit surprised to see him do even better than last season.

Callum Wilson – Newcastle United (£7.5m)

Another forward who is bizarrely under-priced in the Fantasy Premier League is Magpies marksman Callum Wilson.

Steve Bruce’s side are known for being very defensive in the way they set up, meaning the role of the former Bournemouth striker is vital at St. James. However, it was a role that seemed to suit the £13 million man perfectly, as he smashed home 12 goals in 26 matches. At £7.5 million, the Newcastle number is excellent value.

Ivan Toney – Brentford (£6.5m)

While many fans may ignore the newly promoted sides, we implore you to consider adding the former Peterborough United striker to your attack.

He may have never played regular top flight football but, much like the aforementioned Jamie Vardy, some players are just good at scoring goals, no matter the level. He managed to bag an astonishing 31 goals in his debut season in the Championship and, while he may not get as many this term, we would not bet against him getting into double figures.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.