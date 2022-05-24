Premier League 2022-23: When does the Premier League season start again? When are the fixtures released?

Manchester City will go into the new campaign as defending champions after the remarkable 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day which saw them score three times in seven minutes to turn around a 2-0 deficit and secure first place.

Pep Guardiola's side will be boosted by the arrival of one of the most feared striker's in world football with Erling Haaland set to complete a £51.1m move from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool pushed City all the way but fell just short in their quadruple bid, finishing a point behind having already lifted the League and FA Cups, with a Champions League final against Real Madrid still to come.

Manchester United will be an interesting propostition next season under new boss Erik Ten Haag while Tottenham and Chelsea will look to build on strong seasons that saw them secure top four places.

Newcastle United too, under their new mega-wealthy Saudi owners, will be looking to mount a serious challenge for the top spots after a storming second half of the season under Eddie Howe.

There will also be three new clubs in the top flight next season after Norwich, Watford and Burnley were all relegated to the Championship due to finishing in the bottom three.

Second tier champions Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth will take their place, along with either Nottingham Forrest or Huddersfield Town, depending on the outcome of this weekend's play-off final at Wembley.

What date does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

The new Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of August 6/7, 2022.

The campaign will break after fixture round 16 on November 12/13 due to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar and will resume on Boxing Day. The final round of fixtures takes place on Sunday May 28, a week later than this season, with all the matches kicking off at the same time, as is standard on the final day.

When are the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures announced?

The fixtures for next season will be released on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 9am.

Other key dates