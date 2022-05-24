Scottish Premiership 2022-23: When does the Scottish Premiership season start? When are the fixtures released?

It brought the curtain down on a campaign that saw Celtic reclaim the title from Rangers courtesy of a 32-game unbeaten run, with Hearts securing third place and European group stage football in their first season back up from the Championship.

Dundee United and Motherwell also claimed European places after finishing fourth and fifth respectively while Ross County punched above their weight by completing the top six.

Hibs and Aberdeen endured poor campaigns, finishing seventh and ninth respectively after failing to secure a place in the top six, while Livingston recovered from a sticky start to finish a respectable seventh.

St Mirren settled for eighth after their top six bid stuttered following the departure of Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen, while St Johnstone's 11th place finish ultimately kept them up via the play-offs thanks to a 6-2 aggregate win over Inverness.

Dundee were relegated after finishing six points adrift at the bottom, with Kilmarnock taking their place in the top flight next season after winning the Championship title at the first time of asking.

The dust may just be settling on the season just past, but attention is now turning to when the next one begins. Here is all you need to know ...

When does the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season start?

Celtic captain Callum McGregor lifts the the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The new Scottish Premiership season kicks off on the weekend of July 30/31, 2022. It will again be known as the cinch Premiership for sponsorship reasons.

The campaign will break after fixture round 16 on November 12/13 due to the World Cup in Qatar and will resume the weekend before Christmas (December 17/18). The final round of fixtures takes place on May 27/28, two weeks later than this season.

The format will remain unchanged with the 12 teams playing each one of the other teams three times before splitting into a top six and bottom six after 33 games. A total of 38 matches will be played by each team.

When will the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership fixtures be announced?

The SPFL will publish next season's fixture list on Friday, June 17 at 9am.

Other key dates