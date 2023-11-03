We take a look at some of the main stories this Friday morning in Scottish football and beyond …

Police pyro talks take place

The police and football authorities have reportedly been in discussions over the use of pyrotechnics at this weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-finals. Hibs and Aberdeen meet at Hampden on Saturday and then Rangers and Hearts play at the same venue on Sunday. In the wake of Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday being affected by the use of flares, the Daily Record claims Police Scotland have spoken to the SPFL expressing concerns that some supporters will mimic the scenes at Dens Park. Dundee have also launched a probe into the actions of supporters in the Rangers end during the match, which the visitors won 5-0.

Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro at Dens Park.

Postecoglou unlikely to make a return

Ange Postecoglou has poured cold water on a potential return to Celtic in the future. The Australian manager left Parkhead for Tottenham Hotspur last summer, with the London club currently sitting top of the English Premier League. Quizzed on whether he would ever go back any of his former clubs, Postecoglou said: “No, knowing my nature it's unlikely. Once they're exes, they're exes mate! You've messed with my head now! I feel like whenever I've left, I've left on the back of success and I like to leave that memory as it is. I just don't think there's any real purpose... I wouldn't see myself going back anywhere I've been but who knows?”

Martindale explains why he’s staying at Livi

Livingston boss David Martindale has explained why he has turned down an approach from St Johnstone to be the Perth club’s new manager. “I think St Johnstone is a fantastic club and a great opportunity for someone,” he said. “But I had no aspirations to go and speak to St Johnstone if Livingston wanted me to stay. But as soon as they told me, it was done and I was back down the stairs taking training. I’m 100 per cent content. I believe the people at this club have my best interests at heart as well. If the day comes when a bigger club come in and they say I should speak to them, then I’ll speak to them. But, having given his word, that’s the end of it as far as the current St Johnstone job is concerned.”

Livingston manager David Martindale is staying committed to the club.

Aberdeen will take confidence into semi-final – MacKenzie

Jack MacKenzie believes Aberdeen will take major confidence from their win at Motherwell ahead of Saturday’s Hampden trip after feeling the pressure before the Fir Park clash. The Dons travelled to Lanarkshire on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock and four-game run without a win. But they never looked back after Jamie McGrath’s 26th-minute opener and were four goals up before the home side scored two late consolations. The win moved Barry Robson’s side into the cinch Premiership’s top six and lifted spirits ahead of their Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Wing-back MacKenzie said: “For about 80 minutes we were really good, then got sloppy at the end, conceding the two goals. But the most important thing was getting the three points from a tough place. We obviously knew our situation in the league, so we had to win this game and move ourselves up the table. We knew there was a lot of criticism off the back of the weekend and looking at our league position, sitting in 11th, we knew we had to perform. Credit to the boys – we all performed well and got our rewards. We didn’t want to be going into the semi-final on the back of three defeats, so we will take some confidence from Wednesday into that game.”

Celtic striker Oh delighted to get off the mark this season

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu admitted his late winner against St Mirren felt “amazing” after a difficult start to the season. The South Korean finished into the top corner to earn Celtic a 2-1 victory over the Buddies on Wednesday night. It was a first goal in 10 club appearances for Oh this season but he is yet to start a game under Brendan Rodgers. Oh, who netted seven goals in the second half of last campaign, said: “I am so happy to score. It felt amazing. To be honest it has been a very difficult time because I hadn’t scored this season but the gaffer has always told me to keep going and work hard every day. He believes in me. I want to score every game. All football players want to start every game but I am happy to play five or 10 minutes.”