Players pick Rangers heavy Team of the Season 2020-2021 in PFA Scotland Premiership vote

The players have dominated shortlists – and end of season awards – on the back of their 2020-21 success.

So too has boss Steven Gerrard, named Scottish football writers’ manager of the year, SPFL manager of the year and voted as the PFA choice of top boss by members of the players’ union.

The award by fellow pro’s also awarded James Tavernier with player of the year and nominated an entire team of the season, which is detailed below.

And given their dominance on the pitch – and in the award shortlists – there are few who will be surprised to see a team more than a little tinged with blue.

Allan McGregor Goalkeeper became Rangers record appearance holder in Europe and had a hand - or two - to the club's 26 clean sheets

James Tavernier Rangers' top scorer - from right-back. Voted PFA Scotland player of the year.

Borna Barisic Left back laid on plenty of goals for Rangers on their run to 102 points - but picked up a few injuries along the way.

Connor Goldson Played every minute of every game for Rangers - completing more than 5000 minutes in all competitions.