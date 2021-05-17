Players pick Rangers heavy Team of the Season 2020-2021 in PFA Scotland Premiership vote
Rangers players lifted the SPFL Premiership title trophy on Saturday after completing an unbeaten season with a dominant 25 point advantage at the top of the league table.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:48 pm
The players have dominated shortlists – and end of season awards – on the back of their 2020-21 success.
So too has boss Steven Gerrard, named Scottish football writers’ manager of the year, SPFL manager of the year and voted as the PFA choice of top boss by members of the players’ union.
The award by fellow pro’s also awarded James Tavernier with player of the year and nominated an entire team of the season, which is detailed below.
And given their dominance on the pitch – and in the award shortlists – there are few who will be surprised to see a team more than a little tinged with blue.
