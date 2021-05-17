PFA Scotland have announced their team of the year 2020-21

Players pick Rangers heavy Team of the Season 2020-2021 in PFA Scotland Premiership vote

Rangers players lifted the SPFL Premiership title trophy on Saturday after completing an unbeaten season with a dominant 25 point advantage at the top of the league table.

By David Oliver
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:48 pm

The players have dominated shortlists – and end of season awards – on the back of their 2020-21 success.

So too has boss Steven Gerrard, named Scottish football writers’ manager of the year, SPFL manager of the year and voted as the PFA choice of top boss by members of the players’ union.

The award by fellow pro’s also awarded James Tavernier with player of the year and nominated an entire team of the season, which is detailed below.

And given their dominance on the pitch – and in the award shortlists – there are few who will be surprised to see a team more than a little tinged with blue.

1. Allan McGregor

Goalkeeper became Rangers record appearance holder in Europe and had a hand - or two - to the club's 26 clean sheets

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2. James Tavernier

Rangers' top scorer - from right-back. Voted PFA Scotland player of the year.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. Borna Barisic

Left back laid on plenty of goals for Rangers on their run to 102 points - but picked up a few injuries along the way.

Photo: SNS Group

4. Connor Goldson

Played every minute of every game for Rangers - completing more than 5000 minutes in all competitions.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

