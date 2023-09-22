Pedro Martinez Losa has agreed a new contract to take charge of the Scotland Women’s National Team until 2027, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

Martinez Losa has been in charge of Scotland Women since 2021, taking over from interim boss Stuart McLaren, and will head head the national team’s quest to get back into major tournaments by qualifying for the the 2025 UEFA Women’s EURO and 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Previously of Bordeaux, Arsenal and Rayo Vallecano, the 47-year-old Spaniard’s contract renewal was announced ahead of Scotland’s inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League match against England in Sunderland on Friday night. Martinez Losa is currently on a six-game unbeaten run as Scotland manager and explained why he has committed his future to the national team.

“I am really pleased to extend my stay as head coach of the Scotland Women’s National Team,” Martinez Losa said. “While we were all disappointed not to be at the World Cup, we now have a blend of experienced players approaching their peak and younger players who have gained invaluable international experience during the Pinatar Cup and the recent friendly match programme.

“We look forward to a really tough but exciting Nations League campaign as a Group A nation and of course starting with tonight’s game against our oldest rivals. This tournament will be a good test for our squad. I am confident we will continue the progression we have made this year and ultimately achieve our objective of returning to major tournament finals.”