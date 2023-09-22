Pedro Martinez Losa signs new Scotland contract: length of deal, what he and Ian Maxwell had to say
Martinez Losa has been in charge of Scotland Women since 2021, taking over from interim boss Stuart McLaren, and will head head the national team’s quest to get back into major tournaments by qualifying for the the 2025 UEFA Women’s EURO and 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Previously of Bordeaux, Arsenal and Rayo Vallecano, the 47-year-old Spaniard’s contract renewal was announced ahead of Scotland’s inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League match against England in Sunderland on Friday night. Martinez Losa is currently on a six-game unbeaten run as Scotland manager and explained why he has committed his future to the national team.
“I am really pleased to extend my stay as head coach of the Scotland Women’s National Team,” Martinez Losa said. “While we were all disappointed not to be at the World Cup, we now have a blend of experienced players approaching their peak and younger players who have gained invaluable international experience during the Pinatar Cup and the recent friendly match programme.
“We look forward to a really tough but exciting Nations League campaign as a Group A nation and of course starting with tonight’s game against our oldest rivals. This tournament will be a good test for our squad. I am confident we will continue the progression we have made this year and ultimately achieve our objective of returning to major tournament finals.”
Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell: “Pedro has overseen a transitional period for the Scotland Women’s National Team and it’s important we have continuity ahead of a busy period of fixtures, including the first-ever UEFA Women’s Nations League. There is a lot to look forward to within women’s football in this country in the coming years: with the SWPL bringing greater professionalism and investment into the women’s domestic game, and an elite pathway taking shape that will help that transition for players from league football to the international arena. Pedro has a clear vision for the future of the SWNT and we will support him and the squad in order to realise that shared ambition.”