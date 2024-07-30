‘Human error’ blamed for substitution blunder

Partick Thistle's request to have their Premier Sports Cup tie against Motherwell replayed has been denied after Scottish football authorities blamed a substitution mix-up on “human error by a match official”.

Thistle were prevented from bringing on striker Rocco Diack during the goalless draw after being informed he was not on the teamlines, only for it to later emerge that fourth official Greg Soutar had failed to spot the 19-year-old's name on the app because his name was on the second page of the screenshot.

The new digital system for registering team sheets has been brought in as part of a wider installation of the Scottish Football Association’s online Comet system for administrative issues.

Partick Thistle's Ricco Diack was prevented from being brought on in the Premier Sports Cup match at Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Thistle wrote to both the SFA and the Scottish Professional Football League, the competition organiser, "inviting a full explanation of Sunday’s blunder.

Partick released a statement on Monday claiming that they had been placed at a "sporting disadvatage" and that the error "materially impacted the game" as they failed to find the winning goal which would have taken the Championship club into the last 16 at Motherwell’s expense.

Jags officials submitted a request to the Hampden authorities that the match be replayed but this appeal has been dismissed.

A new Thistle statement read: “Following the club writing to the SPFL and Scottish FA yesterday regarding events surrounding Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup group stage fixture against Motherwell, we can update supporters as follows.

“By way of explanation, both the SPFL and Scottish FA have confirmed that the fact we were denied the opportunity to introduce Ricco Diack as a substitute during Sunday’s second half was due to human error by a match official.

“It has also been confirmed to us by the SPFL, who are responsible for the running of the Premier Sports Cup, that while this particular error is an “unusual one” the “SPFL does not replay matches as a result of errors by Match Officials”.

“While everyone at the club remains deeply frustrated by this situation, we reluctantly accept the explanations offered and, again reluctantly, consider the matter closed.

“What is always important in such situations is that lessons are learned for the future which is not only important for Partick Thistle but also for our fellow clubs across Scotland and the wider integrity of Scottish football and its supporters. We are grateful that both the SPFL and Scottish FA have confirmed they have taken steps to ensure that this does not happen again.

“We can also confirm that we will pay Ricco Diack the appearance bonuses he was due had he been able to appear as a substitute on Sunday, an opportunity he was denied through no fault of his own.