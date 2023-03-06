' Old, traditional guy' - Dwight Yorke reveals why Aberdeen should appoint him and not Chris Wilder

Dwight Yorke believes Aberdeen should appoint him if they want a manager to play good, attacking football on the front foot.

The former Manchester United star has thrown his hat into contention for the Dons job after a short spell managing in Australia which ended earlier this year. He believes he can bring “some excitement and more fans through the turnstile”.

According to reports, new Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder to replace Jim Goodwin. Wilder recently attended a Lowland League game at Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorke, who won three Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford, is hopeful that the Pittodrie club want to go down the route of a younger manager with fresh ideas rather than an experienced head. The Dons are currently being managed by Barry Robson on an interim basis with three wins from his five games.

"I know of Chris,” the 51-year-old told Football Odds. “If Aberdeen are looking for a young, innovative, aspiring manager who wants to play good, attacking football on the front foot then I'm the guy they need. If you're looking for an old, traditional guy with experience then maybe I'm not the right guy, but if you want some excitement and more fans through the turnstile then I am the guy they need. I can come with new ideas, excitement and make people have an identity with the club again.”

He added: "I'm a manager seeking a job because I currently don't have one and I can't turn my nose up at any job. I have to respect every team, and Aberdeen are a huge club. The greatest manager of all time has managed them so I'm fully aware of their history.

“I've always admired Scottish football and as an aspiring manager and if there becomes a point where I am the guy to take them forward then I want to have that conversation.

"That conversation hasn't happened yet but I'm in the same boat as every other manager having to apply for jobs so that's what I've done.”