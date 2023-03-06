Burrows took over as the Dons’ CEO last Monday and one of his first tasks since joining the club from Motherwell is to appoint a new manager after the sacking of Jim Goodwin back in January. The Daily Record writes that Wilder, who has been one of the favourites for the role since it became available, has spoken to Burrows about taking over at Aberdeen and has “made his pitch”.
Wilder, 55, has not been in the dugout since leaving Middlesbrough back in October has recently been doing media work. The Englishman was also in charge of Sheffield United for five years, guiding them back to the English Premier League and became a hero with the club by guiding them to ninth place in the 2019/20 campaign.
Current interim manager Barry Robson is also one of the chief candidates, while ex-Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon has also been linked.