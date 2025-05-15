'Not by choice' - SPFL clubs put on alert as 33-cap Scotland striker departs promotion winners

Former Hibs man posts emotional farewell message

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Fletcher has announced that he is departing Wrexham following their historic promotion to the English Championship - but not by his own choice.

The 38-year-old striker has spent the past two seasons with the Welsh outfit and played his part in helping them achieve a second and third successive promotion - something that has never been achieved before in the English game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher scored eight goals in 43 appearances this term as Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - finished second in League One behind Birmingham to clinch automatic promotion. He scored the same tally the previous campaign as Wrexham finished runners-up in League Two, having won the National League title the season before he arrived.

Now the former Scotland striker, who netted 10 goals in 33 caps for his country, has confirmed with an emotional post on social media that his time at The Red Dragons has come to an end.

Former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher has announced his departure from Wrexham. | PA

"It’s with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at," he posted on Instagram.

"In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with."

Fletcher's availability could put a number of SPFL clubs on alert with the former Hibs, Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille and Dundee United striker stopping short of confirming his retirement from playing.

In a message to Wrexham fans, he added: "Thank you for taking a risk on an old Scottish man and making him feel like this was his home. The memories will last forever.