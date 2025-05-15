'Not by choice' - SPFL clubs put on alert as 33-cap Scotland striker departs promotion winners
Steven Fletcher has announced that he is departing Wrexham following their historic promotion to the English Championship - but not by his own choice.
The 38-year-old striker has spent the past two seasons with the Welsh outfit and played his part in helping them achieve a second and third successive promotion - something that has never been achieved before in the English game.
Fletcher scored eight goals in 43 appearances this term as Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - finished second in League One behind Birmingham to clinch automatic promotion. He scored the same tally the previous campaign as Wrexham finished runners-up in League Two, having won the National League title the season before he arrived.
Now the former Scotland striker, who netted 10 goals in 33 caps for his country, has confirmed with an emotional post on social media that his time at The Red Dragons has come to an end.
"It’s with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at," he posted on Instagram.
"In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game.
"To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with."
Fletcher's availability could put a number of SPFL clubs on alert with the former Hibs, Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille and Dundee United striker stopping short of confirming his retirement from playing.
In a message to Wrexham fans, he added: "Thank you for taking a risk on an old Scottish man and making him feel like this was his home. The memories will last forever.
"Wrexham as a club and a town and as people will have a place in my heart that will never be replaced."
