Dundee facing disciplinary charge

Dundee could land a sanction from the SPFL following the postponement of Sunday’s Premiership match against Rangers due to a waterlogged pitch. The league governing body has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the call-off and with that game now the fourth at Dens Park affected by the playing surface, the Dees could be handed a disciplinary charge for breaching a rule that reads: “Each club shall ensure that the field of play at its registered ground and at any other ground at which it is the home club for a league match or play-off match is: Smooth and in good condition and repair. And equipped with an efficient and effective drainage system so that it cannot become unplayable due to flooding.”

Beck back at Liverpool

Barrie McKay's Hearts season has been plagued by two knee injuries this season.

Staying in Tayside, Dundee loanee Owen Beck has returned to his parent club Liverpool for treatment due to a groin injury. The left-back, who has been one of Tony Docherty’s most impressive performers this season, could be out of action for up to six weeks. “Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines,” explained Docherty. “We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it. With Liverpool being his parent club they will have a big input into that and, of course, he’ll get the best of treatment. He will go down there for that, certainly for this period because he’s their player and they want to look at it themselves.”

Japan ‘should call up Kyogo’

Former Japan defender Marcus Tanaka has called for Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi to be recalled by the Blue Samurai – potentially at the expense of club-mate Daizen Maeda. Furuhashi is not part of Hajime Moriyasu’s squad for a World Cup qualification double-header against North Korea in the next seven days and Tanaka was scathing of Maeda’s technical abilities in comparison to Furuhashi. “Daizen Maeda seems to be selected for every squad even if he doesn't do anything special,” remarked Tanaka. “The most important aspect for any footballer in the world is how they do with the ball at their feet. And Maeda, along with Takuma Asano of Bochum, are both terrible with the ball. It's time to give different players a chance. What's going on with Kyogo Furuhashi? Japan seems too tough on him, but are Maeda and Asano any good? I'd like to see him (Kyogo) in the squad again. When you saw how poor they were at the Asian Cup, it makes me think we need to change things. For me, we need to reassess the strikers.”

Hatate pencilled in for game-time

Dundee's Owen Beck, left, has returned to his parent club Liverpool due to injury.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate will step up his return to action in a friendly during the international break, his manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed. The Japanese midfielder has missed most of 2024 with a calf injury and Rodgers said: “We want to get minutes into Reo and push him on. We’ll get some of the players working here, have a game and get some of them up to speed. Reo will be huge for us.”

Hibs told top six is minimum

Aiden McGeady believes Hibs should not celebrate making the top six because such a feat should be a given due to the size of the club. The veteran winger, now at Ayr United, was part of the Hibs squad that secured its top-six berth late on last season and when asked if finishing in the top half is an achievement for the Easter Road outfit, McGeady commented: “I don't think it is. It was almost celebrated last season when we made the top six and I was like ‘I don't think that's success. Look how far ahead of us Hearts and other teams are.’ Listen, I was part of that as well but you look around and think Hibs, with the size of the club and budget, should be right up there.”

McKay closer to Hearts return

Hearts forward Barrie McKay will be given a run-out in a friendly against Dundee on Wednesday, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. McKay is working his way back from his second knee injury of this season and his manager Steven Naismith revealed that the 29-year-old will be get game-time alongside Scott Fraser and Yutaro Oda. “The game will be in the middle of the week,” confirmed Naismith. “This international break is slightly different to the rest of because we have 10 or 11 players away. That's more than we've had before but it's a positive. We have some lads just back on the pitch like McKay, Scott Fraser and Yutaro Oda. There are boys who could probably do with a good few minutes in the game, so it will be a bit different for each of them. Some people have played a lot of minutes and will probably need a bit more rest than others.”

Pumping iron helps for Clement