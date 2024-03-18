Rangers star sent back to club for treatment after being ruled out of international friendly

Rangers winger Ross McCausland has returned to the club for treatment after being ruled out of Northern Ireland’s upcoming friendly against Romania in Bucharest on Friday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ibrox, making 33 appearances and contributing three goals and four assists, and earned his first senior international cap in a Euro 2024 qualifier away to Finland in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCausland has been in the wars recently, with Rangers manager Philippe Clement revealing he was only listed as a substitute for the 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the Europa League last Thursday out of necessity.

Rangers winger Ross McCausland goes off injured during the Scottish Cup win over Hibs on March 10. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He was replaced in the first half of the 2-1 home loss to Motherwell a fortnight ago after being “kicked out of the game”, according to Clement, by Motherwell’s Dan Casey, then he was also withdrawn from last week’s 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Hibs after picking up a knock.

McCausland will play no part in Northern Ireland’s friendly against Romania but boss Michael O’Neill is hopeful the Antrim youngster will be fit for next Tuesday's clash with Scotland at Hampden Park.

Jamal Lewis, who is on loan at Watford from Newcastle, has also been released back to his club for treatment, with Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery called up to the squad, who have been training at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus this week.