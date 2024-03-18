Rangers star sent back to club for treatment after being ruled out of international friendly
Rangers winger Ross McCausland has returned to the club for treatment after being ruled out of Northern Ireland’s upcoming friendly against Romania in Bucharest on Friday.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ibrox, making 33 appearances and contributing three goals and four assists, and earned his first senior international cap in a Euro 2024 qualifier away to Finland in November.
McCausland has been in the wars recently, with Rangers manager Philippe Clement revealing he was only listed as a substitute for the 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the Europa League last Thursday out of necessity.
He was replaced in the first half of the 2-1 home loss to Motherwell a fortnight ago after being “kicked out of the game”, according to Clement, by Motherwell’s Dan Casey, then he was also withdrawn from last week’s 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Hibs after picking up a knock.
McCausland will play no part in Northern Ireland’s friendly against Romania but boss Michael O’Neill is hopeful the Antrim youngster will be fit for next Tuesday's clash with Scotland at Hampden Park.
Jamal Lewis, who is on loan at Watford from Newcastle, has also been released back to his club for treatment, with Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery called up to the squad, who have been training at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus this week.
O’Neill said: “Both Ross and Jamal have gone back to their clubs for treatment, but hopefully they will join up with us when we arrive in Scotland for the second game.”
