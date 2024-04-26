Newcastle United eye up former Scotland forward for major role
Ex-Scotland international Dougie Freedman could be set to join Newcastle United as their new sporting director, according to recent reports.
The 49-year-old has been employed in similar role at English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace since 2017 and has enhanced his reputation across the game after playing a pivotal role in bringing the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze to Selhurst Park.
Freedman was also key in brokering deals for the likes of Cheick Doucoure from Lens and the signing of popular defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon. Newcastle’s current sporting director Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave on February 19 after he informed club officials he had planned to move to Manchester United.
However, two months on, the Magpies are still to agree a compensation package with the Red Devils to leave Ashworth’s future in limbo. Recently, that impasse led to Manchester United being linked with a move for Freedman but now Eddie Howe’s Newcastle outfit are reportedly set to swoop.
According to MailOnline, recruitment experts Odgers Berndtson had been sourcing potential replacements for the outgoing Ashworth and Freedman is on their list of final names on the shortlist to take the soon-to-be vacant role at St. James Park, though it is thought Manchester United retain an interest in Freedman.
Despite being born in Glasgow, Freedman spent his entire career in England and turned out for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. Despite two goal-laden spells at Crystal Palace, the forward was only capped twice by Scotland.
Comments
