The latest transfer news across Scottish football as we edge closer to deadline

Hibs still keen on Bevan

Hibs will make another loan move for Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan should the Welshman prove his fitness by next week. The Cherries player moved to Easter Road on loan in January, only for it to be cut short due to injury. Bevan picked up a further knock in a pre-season friendly last month but is on the road to recovery - and as a result, a return to Hibs could be on the cards.

"He’s part of the connection with the Black Knights and Bournemouth, so he’s part of that relationship," said Hibs head coach David Gray. "And he’s someone I really like. He’s done really well when he’s played, but he’s been unfortunate with injuries. Really unfortunate. We did a deal before, of course, but he was unfortunate to get injured – and had to go home. But he’s someone I really like.”

Hibs head coach David Gray is an admirer of Owen Bevan. | SNS Group

Matondo future

Speculation continues over the future of Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo, with two English Championship clubs weighing up moves for the Welshman. Matondo has been involved in Rangers' matchday squad regularly this season, but with manager Philippe Clement keen to raise further funds for a squad rebuild, some high earners are likely to be moved on before the August 30 transfer deadline.

Reports claim that both Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United are considering moving from the ex-Schalke 04 man, with the Ewood Park club in pole position for his signature. A fee in the region of £1.5 million has been touted for Matondo.

In terms of incomings, another new name has been linked with Rangers, with reports in Portugal suggesting that they and Farense are mulling over a move for Benfica’s 21-year-old midfielder Martim Neto, who is a deep-lying playmaker. He spent last season on loan at Gil Vicente.

Rabbi Matondo is being linked with a move away from Rangers. | SNS Group

Beck back to Scotland?

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is expected to be made available for another loan move before the window closes after his new manager Arne Slot intimated that he and Scotland forward Ben Doak are among a clutch of Anfield youngsters who are available to move. Slot arrived at the club this summer and has reportedly identified who can move away.

Beck spent last season on loan at Dundee, but has a huge admirer in Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who was keen to sign him in January. The Premiership champions are on the look-out for a new left-back to compete with Greg Taylor and the door could be opened for another swoop for Beck, whose stock remains high after an impressive campaign in the Premiership last season.

Could Owen Beck end up at Celtic Park? | SNS Group

Kyogo price tag

Staying with Celtic, it has been reported that their Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi is a transfer target for Manchester City. Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is looking to reinforce his striking options behind star man Erling Haaland and it is claimed he is keen on the Japanese 29-year-old.

Furuhashi scored for Celtic against Man City in a friendly and with Julian Alvarez having left the Etihad to join Atletico Madrid, City are light at No 9. However, the English club would need to pay a fee in the region of £20m for Furuhashi, who is contracted until the summer of 2027.

Kyogo Furuhashi is reportedly on Man City's radar. | SNS Group

Scots still in frame

Napoli remain in discussions with Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United over transfers for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. The Serie A side are keen to bring in more midfielders and have identified Gilmour (Brighton) and McTominay (Man Utd) as options.

