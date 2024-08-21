The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding Celtic

Johnston eyed by Clarets

Mikey Johnston could be set for a return to the English Championship following his successful loan spell at West Brom last season. The Republic of Ireland winger has made just one substitute appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side this season despite impressing at West Brom, where he scored seven goals in 20 appearances. The Baggies were said to be exploring a possible return for Johnston, but according to Football Insider, fellow Championship side Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are now eyeing a move for the 25-year-old.

Three bids for defender rejected

Celtic have reportedly turned down three seperate approaches for defender Cameron Carter-Vickers after receiving approaches from Italy and Turkey. According to the Express, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Atalanta have all contacted Celtic over a possible move for the US international centre-back, but have been turned away. Celtic look set to lose midfielder Matt O'Riley before the deadline with discussions ongoing over a £25million transfer to Brighton so keeping hold of other key members of the starting 11 such as Carter-Vickers is a priority.

Kyogo on Pep’s radar

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has emerged as a shock transfer target for Manchester City. The English Premier League champions are in the market for a new forward to provide cover and competition for Erling Haaland following the £82million departure of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. And, according to reports, City have whittled down their transfer targets down to Kyogo, 29, and one other other younger forward. It is claimed that personal terms would not be an issue with the Japanese international keen on joining Pep Guardiola’s side despite the lack of guarantees over regular first-team football at the Etihad.

Lagerbielke set for move

Out-of-favour Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is closing in on a loan move to the Netherlands. The Swedish international made just 10 appearances for the club following last summer's arrival from Elfsborg. A proposed loan move to Italian side Lecce collapsed in January due to an injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers. The Serie A side have been linked again this summer but it now appears that Lagerbielke will be joining Dutch outfit Heerenveen. According to Sky Sports, negotations over a move to the Eredivisie side are at an advanced stage.

Japanese player seals exit

Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi has left the club. That is according to media in Portugal, who claim that the 24-year-old centre-back has completed a move to Portimonense. A report in O Jogo, which included a picture of the player arriving in the country, states that a deal has already been agreed with Celtic with Kobayashi joining the Premiera Liga club on a four-year contract. Kobayashi, who signed for Celtic in January 2023 under Ange Postecoglou, did not play a single minute for the Celtic first team under Brendan Rodgers last season.

