Kuhn arrives in Glasgow to seal Celtic deal

Celtic are expected to announce their first winter signing imminently after Rapid Vienna forward Nicolas Kuhn arrived in Glasgow to complete formalities. The 23-year-old underwent a medical over the weekend and could make his debut for Celtic, barring any late unforeseen hitches, when the club starts its Scottish Cup defence against Buckie Thistle on Sunday. Kuhn was spotted with his agent arriving at Glasgow Airport on Monday evening. The German is set to be the first of potentially four new signings at Celtic Park this month, with manager Brendan Rodgers understood to be keen on strengthening at goalkeeper and left-back, with potentially another striker to follow Kuhn through the door.

Josh Doig has been left in transfer limbo after Marseille pulled the plug on his move from Hellas Verona.

Marseille pull plug on Doig deal

Josh Doig’s transfer from Hellas Verona to Marseille has reportedly collapsed, with the Ligue 1 club closing in on a deal for another left back in Young Boys’ Ulisses Garcia. According to French media, Marseille have grown tired of negotiations with the Serie A outfit for the 21-year-old ex-Hibs man despite agreeing personal terms, with Sassuolo now the favourites for Doig’s signature. The player is believed to want a move away from Verona, where he has struggled for regular game-time this season, and while Marseille are understood to want another left-back to compete with Garcia, they will not be pursuing Doig further. Hibs, who Doig to Verona in the summer of 2022, are monitoring the situation closely given they have a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

Hibs not taking Adryan on

Hibs have decided against offering a deal to Brazilian trialist Adryan. The 29-year-old playmaker joined up with Nick Montgomery’s team during their training camp in Dubai, but won’t be offered a deal. The Easter Road outfit have also been running the rule over Leeds defender Kris Moore.

Andy Halliday, centre, has become a peripheral figure at Hearts this season.

Halliday wanted by Motherwell

Motherwell have approached Hearts in an attempt to sign midfielder Andy Halliday. The 32-year-old has become a marginal figure under Steven Naismith at Tynecastle and has barely featured this season. The Steelmen need to reinforce their midfield following a season-ending injury to Callum Slattery and the Evening News reports that Hearts have given Halliday permission to speak with their fellow cinch Premiership outfit. Motherwell have already added to their squad today, completing the signing of Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery on loan for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with Fleetwood after earlier loan spells with Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Rangers linked with Langoni

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Boca Juniors forward Luca Langoni. The 21-year-old has impressed for the Argentinian outfit and a move to Europe is expected. The Evening Standard claims that Rangers, as well as Sevilla and Nice, have made approaches to the Buenos Aires-based club for Langoni. Rangers have already signed a forward in this window after Fabio Silva joined on loan from Wolves.

Staggies land King