Bridies not Brazilians on Hibs menu as Nick Montgomery gives signing update from Dubai and explains Kris Moore situation

Whatever else might or might not happen in this transfer window, it’s regrettable to report that a Brazilian won’t be making his debut for Hibs at Forfar in a Scottish Cup tie on Saturday that has banana skin written all over it.

The clash will remain notable for being only the second time since 1971 that Hibs have played at Station Park – and the first for over 50 years where supporters are permitted to attend. Travelling fans can savour the bridies. There just won’t be any (native) Brazilian flair to relish.

Speaking a long way from the loamy fields of Strathmore, Easter Road manager Nick Montgomery confirmed Hibs' interest in Adryan, whose last club was Brescia, had ended. The manager had dialled into a Zoom call from a hotel room in Dubai, where Hibs are coming to the end of a week-long winter break training camp. He stressed he is not in a position to accommodate players who cannot hit the ground running when the side return to competitive action, starting this weekend in Angus. A home game against Rangers quickly follows.

Leeds defender Kris Moore, pictured in action in a youth match against Wolves, has been taken on trial by Hibs.

Adryan’s brief trial was a practical arrangement. The forward was in Dubai already, Montgomery knew his agent and Hibs needed enough players to at least have 11 v 11 practice matches. A proposed game with Wolves was scrapped due to lack of numbers. They lost a closed-doors match 5-1 against Servette, which stands as the 29-year-old Adryan's first-and-last appearance for Hibs. “Hopefully he can take this experience and go on and find a club that’s maybe in a pre-season, because I think if he could get himself match fit he’s a very talented player,” said Montgomery. “For him to come and train has been good and gave us an extra number as well, because we are really light on bodies. In that regard it's been a really positive (arrangement). We wish him well.”

Hibs will be saying farewell – for now – to someone else when they land back in Scotland. Kris Moore will return to Leeds United. Hibs’ interest in the defender was very real – certainly serious enough for space to be found for him on the plane. Although primarily a centre half, Moore, 20, can only play at right back.

One of Montgomery’s immediate problem areas is right back. Whether this headache escalates or recedes depends on Australia’s progress or otherwise in the Asian Cup, where Lewis Miller is on duty. Hibs have taken the precaution of recalling Kanayo Megwa from Airdrie. “The window will be open for a couple more weeks,” said Montgomery. “It could be an opportunity, or we could decide to stay with what we’ve got in the building and keep Kanayo from going back out on-loan, because he’s our player.” A promising one, too, by all accounts. It’s what Hibs ought to be doing, promoting from within.

They are on course to receive a timely windfall from Italy with former full back Josh Doig set to depart Hellas Verona. However, neither this projected £4.3million deal, with Sassuolo now favourites to trump Marseille (Hibs are due a portion) nor Bournemouth owner Bill Foley's reported investment in the Easter Road club will likely alter player recruitment plans in the short term. “It’s hard for me to comment on anything like that until it actually happens,” said Montgomery, with reference to the Doig transfer. “I’ll be speaking with (Director of Football) Brian McDermott this week and (Head of Recruitment) Ian Gordon and they are hopeful it will go through. I don’t know if that will change a lot in this window.”

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery gave an update from the club's training camp in Dubai.

It means the onus is on the players already at the club. In the case of Harry McKirdy, Montgomery believes he has been blessed with a new signing in all but name. Double training sessions in Dubai might not sound like the ideal tonic for anyone rehabilitating after heart surgery but Montgomery was careful to note that Hibs have been keeping a watchful eye on the forward as he continues such an admirable comeback. “It’s a great story,” acknowledged the manager. McKirdy has of course already pulled the Hibs shirt back on – late on against Motherwell in the last game before the break. It was a "needs-must" scenario, conceded Montgomery, with barely enough players to fill the bench. McKirdy was able to participate in the late celebrations as Elie Youan sealed a draw.

That outcome was a turn up for the books. Hibs have often been made to suffer late on, including in the last Edinburgh derby. Montgomery is confident he knows why that is. Lack of numbers in an injury-hit season. “There have been quite a few games when we were in a winning position and we conceded late goals and drew because we did not have the bodies or the energy to put on when we needed it to finish games off,” he reflected. He hopes to address that matter in the coming days. "We have got opportunities to bring hopefully one or two in, maybe three or four," he said.

Montgomery at least knows he has another option up front in McKirdy, whose Hibs career is still awaiting take-off due to a number of reasons, not the least of which is the heart issue detected during a pre-season scan. The upshot was surgery and a five-week stay at a London hospital. It wasn’t entirely certain he’d be able to play football again. The condition might well have been a factor in the player's less-than-productive start to life at Hibs. McKirdy, signed by previous manager Lee Johnson in August 2022, has still to open his account for Hibs.

