Neil Lennon secures major first Dunfermline win thanks to ex-Celtic man with huge implications for title race
Neil Lennon has secured his first win as Dunfermline Athletic manager on his home debut following a 1-0 victory over Livingston at East End Park on Wednesday night.
The former Celtic boss suffered a nightmare start to his Pars tenure in the Championship last Saturday as marquee signing Victor Wanyama was sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Ayr United.
However, a goal from Ewan Otoo - the former Celtic youngster - on the stroke of half-time ensured Lennon of his first three points as Dunfermline climbed out of the relegation play-off position.
The result was also a significant one in the context of the Championship title race as Livingston missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Falkirk.
Three points for the visitors would have been enough to lift them above Ayr United and within five of pace-setters Falkirk, but they were unable to take the chance, leaving the Bairns with an eight-point advantage with five matches remaining.
After lifting the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 5-0 win over Queen's Park at the weekend, Livi were brought back to earth in Fife.
The breakthrough came when Jerome Prior saved an initial effort from Matty Todd, leaving Otoo to sweep home at the second attempt.
Tobi Oluwayemi made a fine second-half save from Tete Yengi to secure an important result and lift Lennon’s Pars above Hamilton and six point clear of bottom club Airdrie, who blew away Queen’s Park 5-0 at Hampden Park.
Mason Hancock grabbed a first-half brace, opening the scoring and getting another just before the break, and there was also two from striker Ricco Diack.
He netted in each period, while substitute Chris Mochrie also got himself on the scoresheet. Despite victory, they remain five points adrift at the foot of the table.
