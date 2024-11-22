Here is when Scotland’s Nations League relegation playoff draw will take place - and who could Scotland face.

Scotland are set to discover who they face in their Nations League relegation/promotion playoff this week following their last minute heroics against Poland on Monday.

Andy Robertson’s injury-time strike earned Scotland an mammoth 2-1 win in Warsaw after Kamil Piątkowski had cancelled out John McGinn’s third minute opener, with the dramatic late winner helping Clarke’s side complete an impressive turnaround, after losing their first three fixtures in Nations League group A1 against Poland, Portugal and Croatia.

The Tartan Army had grabbed their first point with a 0-0 draw against Portugal in October, before late wins over Croatia and Poland last week ensured they would finish the campaign in third place and qualify for a playoff that gives them a chance of remaining in Group A for 2025.

Want to know who Scotland could face in Nations League playoffs, when they’ll be played and how to watch the draw live? Here’s everything you need to know:

Who could Scotland face in the Nations League playoffs later this year? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When is the Nations League playoff draw?

The draw for the Nations League playoffs for both relegation and promotion will take place today (Friday 22 November 2024).

How to watch the Nations League 2024 playoff draw

The draw for the playoffs will begin at 11am UK time on Friday 22 November in Nyon, Switzerland. The playoff draw will determine which nation Scotland will face in their Nations League relegation playoff first round and the tie will be played over two legs - one at home and the other away.

Steve Clarke’s side are a ‘seeded’ team in the upcoming playoff draw alongside fellow third-place finishers in League A in Serbia, Hungary and surprise strugglers Belgium. Scotland would need to win their playoff in order to rerain their place in the Nations League’s top tier, whilst a defeat would see them relegated to League B.

The draw will be streamed live via UEFA TV and can be watched via this link.

Scotland could be paired with Ukraine yet again in the Nations League playoffs. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Nations League playoff dates, when do Scotland play next?

Scotland’s playoff first round tie will take place on will take place on Thursday 20, with the second leg set to take place on Sunday 23 March 2025. Scotland will be at home for the second leg.

Who could Scotland face in the Nations League playoff?

The Tartan Army will face one of four League B teams, with potential playoff opponents being one of Turkiye, Greece, Austria and Ukraine, who all finished second in their respective groups.

