Here are Scotland's top 10 highest rated players from their 2024 Nations League campaign. Cr: SNS Group.Here are Scotland's top 10 highest rated players from their 2024 Nations League campaign. Cr: SNS Group.
Here are Scotland's top 10 highest rated players from their 2024 Nations League campaign. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland player ratings 2024: The 10 highest rated Scottish players in the Nations League - including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts stars

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:49 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 12:50 GMT

These 10 players were Scotland’s highest rated performers in the Nations League 2024.

Scotland’s 2024 Nations League campaign was a story of trauma and triumph and will end in the play-off game that ultimately decides how it is viewed in the years to come.

Starting the campaign with late defeats to Poland, Portugal and Croatia, Steve Clarke’s side looked all but set for relegation until a stirring 0-0 draw against Portugal in October gave them some hope of avoiding the drop.

However, morale-boosting wins over Croatia and Poland earlier in the week have handed the Tartan Army a huge shot in the arm, with Andy Robertson’s injury-time header in Warsaw relegating Poland and handing Scotland one last chance at avoiding the drop from League A with a Nations League relegation play-off to come against a League B runner-up.

But who were Scotland’s best performers from the Nations League 2024 campaign? Who shone the brightest and proved themselves worthy of the acclaim following their confidence-boosting campaign against some of Europe’s elite sides?

Here are the top 10 highest rated Scotland players from the 2024 Nations League campaign, according to popular football statistics website FotMob.

Started five of Scotland six Nations League games and accrued a rating of 6.55. Scored one goal during the campaign, made 111 successful passes and won 80% of his tackles across his time on the pitch.

1. 10th: Ryan Christie

Started five of Scotland six Nations League games and accrued a rating of 6.55. Scored one goal during the campaign, made 111 successful passes and won 80% of his tackles across his time on the pitch. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The teenage superstar has morphed into one of the first names on Steve Clarke's team sheet during the Nations League campaign, starting four of the six fixtures during the tournament. Rated at 6.72 for his performances, grabbed one assist, had a 54.5% dribble success rate and completed 85.1% of his passes successfully.

2. 9th: Ben Doak

The teenage superstar has morphed into one of the first names on Steve Clarke's team sheet during the Nations League campaign, starting four of the six fixtures during the tournament. Rated at 6.72 for his performances, grabbed one assist, had a 54.5% dribble success rate and completed 85.1% of his passes successfully. | Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Scotland's talisman started every game for Steve Clarke, playing 526 minutes during the Nations League. Scored two goals, completed 89.4% of his passes successfully and made 26 recoveries.

3. 8th: Scott McTominay

Scotland's talisman started every game for Steve Clarke, playing 526 minutes during the Nations League. Scored two goals, completed 89.4% of his passes successfully and made 26 recoveries. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Perhaps a surprise inclusion in this list, there's no doubting how well the Celtic full-back performed in the Nations League for Scotland. Started every game for Steve Clarke, grabbing one assist and 6.84 average rating for his performances. Won 84.6% of his tackles, 72.7% of his aerial duels and scored a 85.3% passing accuracy rate.

4. 7th: Anthony Ralston

Perhaps a surprise inclusion in this list, there's no doubting how well the Celtic full-back performed in the Nations League for Scotland. Started every game for Steve Clarke, grabbing one assist and 6.84 average rating for his performances. Won 84.6% of his tackles, 72.7% of his aerial duels and scored a 85.3% passing accuracy rate. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandRangersHeartsCelticSteve ClarkeUEFA Nations League
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice