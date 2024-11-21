Scotland’s 2024 Nations League campaign was a story of trauma and triumph and will end in the play-off game that ultimately decides how it is viewed in the years to come.

Starting the campaign with late defeats to Poland, Portugal and Croatia, Steve Clarke’s side looked all but set for relegation until a stirring 0-0 draw against Portugal in October gave them some hope of avoiding the drop.

However, morale-boosting wins over Croatia and Poland earlier in the week have handed the Tartan Army a huge shot in the arm, with Andy Robertson’s injury-time header in Warsaw relegating Poland and handing Scotland one last chance at avoiding the drop from League A with a Nations League relegation play-off to come against a League B runner-up.

But who were Scotland’s best performers from the Nations League 2024 campaign? Who shone the brightest and proved themselves worthy of the acclaim following their confidence-boosting campaign against some of Europe’s elite sides?

Here are the top 10 highest rated Scotland players from the 2024 Nations League campaign, according to popular football statistics website FotMob.

1 . 10th: Ryan Christie Started five of Scotland six Nations League games and accrued a rating of 6.55. Scored one goal during the campaign, made 111 successful passes and won 80% of his tackles across his time on the pitch. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 9th: Ben Doak The teenage superstar has morphed into one of the first names on Steve Clarke's team sheet during the Nations League campaign, starting four of the six fixtures during the tournament. Rated at 6.72 for his performances, grabbed one assist, had a 54.5% dribble success rate and completed 85.1% of his passes successfully. | Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 8th: Scott McTominay Scotland's talisman started every game for Steve Clarke, playing 526 minutes during the Nations League. Scored two goals, completed 89.4% of his passes successfully and made 26 recoveries. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales