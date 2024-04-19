Nathan Patterson's Scotland Euro 2024 hopes hinge on specialist visit as Lewis Ferguson gives surgery update

Nathan Patterson’s hopes of making the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 hang in the balance, with the 22-year-old defender set to visit a specialist in London over the weekend to get a definitive verdict on his hamstring injury.

Patterson suffered the injury in stoppage time of Everton’s 6-0 defeat by Chelsea on Monday night. The former Rangers player has not been a regular at Goodison Park under current manager Sean Dyche but came on as a half-time substitute in the Premier League defeat. But now his season could be over, with the Daily Mail reporting that Patterson will undergo further examination to discover the full extent of the injury.

The news will not be welcomed by Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who is facing a potential crisis at right-back for the European Championships this summer. Aaron Hickey is also recovering from a serious hamstring injury and has not featured for Brentford this year, and if he and Patterson both fail to make it, then Clarke is likely to turn to Celtic’s Anthony Ralston for the tournament opener against Germany on June 14. The squad is due to be submitted to UEFA on June 7.

