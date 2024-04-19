Fresh interest in Rangers squad as former Celtic transfer chief namecheks two PSG starlets he wanted to sign

Ipswich Town have been linked with Rangers’ out-of-contract midfielder John Lundstram, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has yet to agree a new deal with the Ibrox club and is also being tracked by Trabzonspor. However, Turkish media now claims that Ipswich, who are challenging for the Championship title in England, have emerged as a serious contender to land Lundstram in the summer. The former Sheffield United player has been at Rangers since 2021 and has become a regular under current manager Philippe Clement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, former Celtic recruitment chief Lee Congerton has revealed that the club tried to sign Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku under his watch. Congerton is now at Atalanta but worked at Celtic between 2017 and 2019 alongside Brendan Rodgers and has spoken on his time at the club, with coincided with the arrival of striker Odsonne Edouard from PSG.

Moussa Diaby, who came through the PSG youth academy, was earmarked by Celtic for a potential move.