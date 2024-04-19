Fresh interest in Rangers squad as former Celtic transfer chief namecheks two PSG starlets he wanted to sign
Ipswich Town have been linked with Rangers’ out-of-contract midfielder John Lundstram, according to reports.
The 30-year-old has yet to agree a new deal with the Ibrox club and is also being tracked by Trabzonspor. However, Turkish media now claims that Ipswich, who are challenging for the Championship title in England, have emerged as a serious contender to land Lundstram in the summer. The former Sheffield United player has been at Rangers since 2021 and has become a regular under current manager Philippe Clement.
Meanwhile, former Celtic recruitment chief Lee Congerton has revealed that the club tried to sign Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku under his watch. Congerton is now at Atalanta but worked at Celtic between 2017 and 2019 alongside Brendan Rodgers and has spoken on his time at the club, with coincided with the arrival of striker Odsonne Edouard from PSG.
“At Celtic, we had no money,” said Congerton. “Peter Lawwell is a nice man, he’s an accountant. Brendan spoke to me and said we needed pace and power, speed. We all know PSG has an amazing youth programme with players at the time who were never going to play for PSG. Two of the other players we tried to sign during my time were Diaby, who is now at Aston Villa, and Nkunku, who is now at Chelsea. But there were several players I didn’t want to be anywhere near them, and that is why I left. Peter knows that, and so did Brendan. Atalanta is very different.”
