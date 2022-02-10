Danny Mullen says Hearts 'didn't know how to deal with' Dundee strike partners

“If he didn't block it, I think it'd have gone in at the back post,” he explained. “I heard somebody shout at the back post and tried to cut it across and thankfully it ended up in the net. We've maybe not had that type of luck this season but hopefully that's the start of us getting the rub of the green.”

The Dens Park striker made it a double when he added a second with 12 minutes to go and, after a trying season, he wasn’t passing up the opportunity to bask in the positives as his side earned their first victory in 10 league games to move off the foot of the table.

“It's a good feeling because it's the first in a long time. We enjoyed it but we're now working towards our cup game on Monday.

Dundee's Danny Mullen is tackled by Hearts' Peter Haring at Tynecastle on Wednesday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“[Moving out of the automatic relegation spot] gives us a lift but we'll take one game at a time. Hopefully we can take confidence from that and get a wee run going now.

“Even though we went behind we had the belief all the way through the game that we could get something.

“Normally when you come to places like this, chances are few and far between but we created quite a few. They were always going to create chances as well because they're a good side but I felt we managed the game well.”

And, Mullen believes that now they have started their league ascent, January reinforcements such as Zak Rudden and Niall McGinn can help them keep climbing.

“We've brought in good signings so hopefully everyone can chip in and at the end of the season we can look back on a good January transfer window.

“It was good against Hearts. We troubled the defence from start to finish. Me going short, Zak [Rudden] in behind and sometimes the other way about. At times their defence didn't know how to deal with it.

“They're a top side so to go there and put in the performance we did, it's a positive sign.”