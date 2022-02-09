James McPake relieved but aiming higher as Dundee climb off the bottom

Dundee manager James McPake looks relieved at full time after the 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Securing their first Premiership win in ten, the delighted gaffer hailed Danny Mullen, who is claiming both goals despite the first benefitting from a deflection off Hearts centre-back Toby Sibbick, and said that his front men had given the opposition rearguard a torrid evening.

“I thought him and Zak were brilliant.

“John Souttar is one of the best defenders in this league, hence the reason he’s signed a pre-contract with Rangers, and he’ll go and have a great career there. He’s a fantastic footballer, a fantastic defender. But I thought [Mullen and Rudden] gave their back three a lot of problems.

“Look, every three points is vital. We had 14 cup finals, it’s down to 13 now. But we’ve got to be realistic as well. We can enjoy this and you saw the players going to the fans, that was an appreciation thing, that’s not us saying we’re staying up.

“It is a relief to get off the bottom but our aim is to get even higher. It’s so important we’re in this league next season and of course this result is going to help.

“I’m thrilled with the three points, the attitude, the determination, the fight they showed.

“To come to a place like this when they are flying high, they’re third in the league.

“That’s four points out of six here this season.

“We now turn to the Scottish Cup.”