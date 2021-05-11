SFA 'asks Scottish Government for at least 1,500 fans' at Scottish Cup final

Hibs and St Johnstone fans will be able to attend the Scottish Cup final on May 22 after UEFA struck a deal with the Scottish FA to allow supporters into Hampden.

By Patrick McPartlin
Tuesday, 11th May 2021
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 5:47 pm
Scottish football chiefs are understood to have submitted a request to the Scottish Government for between 1,500 and 3,000 fans to attend the game.

Scotland’s Covid-19 guidelines are changing from Monday May 17 to allow at least 500 spectators to attend matches but despite the cup final taking place five days later, the event was set to proceed without fans due to UEFA needing to prepare the stadium for Euro 2020.

Fans urged the Scottish FA to explore every option to allow fans to attend, while Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack offered use of Pittodrie if Hampden remained unsuitable.

But UEFA and SFA top brass agreed a solution that would allow a “limited number of spectators” to attend the match.

