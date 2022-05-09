Mathew Cudjoe: Dundee United starlet can 'really kick on' says veteran Charlie Mulgrew

United struggled to lay a glove on Rangers in the 2-0 win but fielded a young side marshalled by the experienced Mulgrew in midfield who has seen enough to believe the future is bright at Tannadice, particularly if their 18-year-old winger can get on the ball.

Cudjoe already has a cult following on Tayside and ex-Blackburn, Celtic and Aberdeen defender Mulgrew believes “big things” are in prospect now he has made the step into the first XI against the Europa League finalists.

"Matty’s a really good player. He’s a young boy who needs game time.

“It was a hard one for him against Rangers, not having a lot of the ball. When we do, it suits his style a lot more.“He’s definitely one for the future. He can really kick on if he wants to, but for any young player, it’s a long, hard road with ups and downs.“Hopefully he can come through for us and be a top player and go on to big things.”

Cudjoe is not the only hotly-tipped prospect either, and Mulgrew is only too aware of the talents around him and the advice he can supply.

“There are some good young players who have had a good upbringing at Dundee United. They’re learning all the time.“Whether in midfield or at the back, I just try to help them as much as I can – even though sometimes I’m really tired and it’s hard to get the words out to tell them where to be and help them along.

“But there are some real good players. Archie Meekison’s somebody who has great game knowledge and good to play alongside.

“Young Dylan [Levitt] on loan from Man United is also a really good player. I’m probably a bit disappointed we didn’t have more of the ball to show their qualities.”

After Ibrox Mulgrew now faces his former club Celtic in what could be a title-clincher at Tannadice.