Dundee United cancel 'a number' of Celtic match tickets after Tannadice investigation

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat on Wednesday night and travelling supporters have already bought up the entire away allocation in expectation of a title party.

However United have now suspended all web-based ticket sales for other parts of the ground and refunded ‘a number’ of home end briefs following an investigation, with concerns over fans’ segregation. “Anyone found to be in the wrong area of the stadium will be ejected,” said a statement from the Tayside club, which has also added extra security for the match.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement read: “Dundee United have cancelled a number of tickets for Wednesday’s match with Celtic following a thorough investigation of all purchases for the Dundee United sections of Tannadice.

“A refund has been offered on all cancelled tickets and barcodes on these tickets have been voided.

“These tickets will not work on the turnstiles. Supporters attempting to use voided tickets will be denied entry.

“Celtic’s allocation for this match is completely sold out and online sales for all areas of the stadium have been suspended.

"For this match we will be conducting an outer security perimeter and supporters will not be permitted to enter the turnstile zone without producing a valid match ticket.

Extra security measures will be in place at Tannadice for Wednesday night's game (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)

“These decisions have been taken in consultation with our ticketing staff, matchday operations team, Celtic and Police Scotland.”