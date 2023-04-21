Manchester United and Brighton will square up in what promises to be a closely fought FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

United go into the match on the back of crushing Europa League exit at the hands of Sevilla, while their opponents are enjoying a fine run of form in the Premier League as they look to improve on last season’s best-ever ninth-placed finish.

Erik Ten Haag’s Red Devils are currently third in the table and chasing down a Champions League spot while Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi are seventh and bidding to qualify for Europe for the first time since the club’s inception in 1901.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is a repeat of the 1983 FA Cup final which Man Utd won after a replay in what remains Brighton’s one and only appearance in the final. Man Utd are bidding to reach their first FA Cup final since 2018 while they last won the competition under Louis van Gaal in 2016.

Manchester United and Brighton will contest the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this weekend. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Either Manchester City or Sheffield United await the winner in the final. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Man Utd v Brighton details and kick-off time

The FA Cup semi-final clash will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday, April 23, kick-off 4.30pm. The earlier semi-final between Man City and Sheffield United takes place the previous day at 4.45pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

The second FA Cup semi-final will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm presented by Gary Linekar.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton

The match can be streamed online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Referee and VAR official