What TV channel is Man City v Sheffield Utd on? Kick-off time, how to watch FA Cup semi-final, who is referee

Manchester City and Sheffield United go head-to-head in the first of the two FA Cup semi-finals taking place at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Last season's Premier League champions are clear favourites to progress, but their Championship opponents, managed by ex-Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom, are on a terrific run of form and are now just one win away from securing promotion back to the top flight.

City are fighting on three fronts - chasing down Arsenal in the EPL title race and into the semi-finals of the Champions League - and are bidding to reach their second FA Cup final since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016. The Blades, meanwhile, have already shown that they are not to be taking lightly having earlier knocked out Tottenham on their way to a first semi-final in the competition since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either Manchester United or Brighton await the winner in the final. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Pep Guardiola with the FA Cup trophy following Manchester City's victory over Watford in the Wembley final of 2019. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Man City v Sheffield United details and kick-off time

The FA Cup semi-final clash will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday, April 22, kick-off 4.45pm. The second semi-final between Man Utd and Brighton takes place the following day at 4.30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Sheffield United on?

The first FA Cup semi-final will be shown live on ITV1 and STV (Scotland) with coverage starting from 4pm.

How to live stream Man City v Sheffield United

The match can be streamed online via the ITV website, STV Player or ITVX app.

Referee and VAR officials