Luis Lopes: Aberdeen boss speaks on Duk excitement, fee, when he could arrive, strengths and Jota education

The striker scored eight goals to help the Lisbon giant’s second string finish fifth in the Portuguese second tier last season.

Goodwin is hopeful of landing the player and having him at the club within the next week.

The Dons manager explained Aberdeen would not face as long a wait to get the striker involved as they have with two other summer signings, Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski.

"There is a conversation going on with Lopez and there are still a few bits and pieces to be finalised,” Goodwin said.

"We'll need to go through the visa process but because Portugal is in the EU we can bring him over while we wait for clearance. It's different from Ramadani and Miovski because their countries aren’t in the European Union so Lopez can come over and train.

"I would like to think he will be here by the end of this week or the start of next but the fee has been agreed.”

Jota and Benfica education

Aberdeen boss has spoken of his excitement about the potential signing of Duk. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The forward would be brought in with a view to providing the first-team with depth, competition and goals but also for developing into a more rounded striker.

Goodwin played down reports of a £400,000 transfer fee, claiming the deal would be different to the one which brought Miovski to the club. But admitted he was excited with the player sharing a similar pathway as Celtic star Jota who had significant experience with Benfica B.

Albeit different profiles of forwards, Duk netted 11 times in 42 appearances for the side with Jota scoring nine in 47.

"He is a centre forward, quick and strong as well as being a powerful wee guy and at just 22-years-old he's got a lot of development to do,” Goodwin said. “But he fits in with our model and recruitment policy up to date and one that we think will be another good addition at the top end of the pitch.

"I've said in recent weeks that's an area we need to strengthen as we need competition. Not just in the starting XI but when we need someone to come on and make changes in a match as well.

"We’ve got good options now. Ramirez scored a couple on the weekend against Peterhead and probably could have had a couple more. Miovski is one we’re really excited about, he’s a Macedonian international.

“If we manage to get Lopes over the line, he will give us another good attacking option.

“He will score goals. He’s had a really good education with Benfica. He’s only a year younger than Jota at Celtic. I’m not for one minute comparing him to Jota. But he’s had a similar education in the game from an early age as Jota.

"So we’re excited about him. He’s still got a lot to learn but I think the more attacking options you have as a manager the better chance you have of winning games.